2023 Doddridge County Football Season Preview

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County enjoyed a terrific 2022 season, going 10-3 and reaching the Class A Semifinals, but now comes the hard part.

The Bulldogs lose an astounding amount of senior talent from last season, including:

- The team’s quarterback, Trenton Huffman (1194 passing yards, 14-4 TD-INT ratio, 114 rushing yards)

- 3 of the top 5 rushers, including star back Seth Richards (1548 yards, 15 TDs, 140 yards per game)

- 4 of the top 5 receivers (811 yards total, 70% of 2022 yards)

- 8 of their 10 leaders in tackling

- 18.5 sacks out of 24

- 46 of the team’s 57 touchdowns in 2022

Replacing that level of attrition will be extremely difficult - but head coach Bobby Burnside is excited for the opportunities that come with it.

“We graduated a really good senior class last year that saw a lot of playoff success,” said Burnside. “This is a younger team, and I really like their attitude and enthusiasm right now.”

Burnside noted that right now, the goal of the coaching staff is to get the team ready for Week One, and their first game against St. Marys.

“We’ve always had that one week approach; the one team that you’re facing each week is who you prepare for. Honestly, a lot of the work right now is on ourselves. Creating depth charts, and finding out who’s going to earn the starting positions.”

The Bulldogs will learn more about themselves quickly, as they start with a St. Marys team that made the playoffs and went 7-3 last year, followed by Wahama, who went undefeated in the regular season in 2022.

2023 Doddridge County Football Schedule 1 - vs St. Marys, Aug 23 @ 7 PM 2 - @ Wahama, Sept 1 @ 7 PM 3 - vs Gilmer County, Sept 8 @ 7 PM 4 - @ Ravenswood, Sept 15 @ 7 PM 5 - vs Ritchie County, Sept 22 @ 7 PM 6 - vs South Harrison, Oct 6 @ 7 PM 7 - @ Tygarts Valley, Oct 13 @ 7 PM 8 - vs East Hardy, Oct 20 @ 7 PM 9 - @ Williamstown, Oct 27 @ 7 PM 10 - @ Tyler Consolidated, Nov 3 @ 7 PM

The team is also in the middle of a quarterback battle, as three players (Brysen Dixon, Evan Cross, and Brandon Hileman) all compete to take the snaps under center.

Senior right tackle Ethan Cross (Evan’s brother) said that he knows the team will be in good hands regardless of the battle:

“I think we have a few great options, all bringing something different to the table - we’ve got Brandon, he’s really fast, Bryson’s really accurate, and my brother’s really young, he’s got a lot to learn, but they’re all great options.”

