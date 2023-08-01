2023 North Marion Football Season Preview

FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Last year can be seen by many as a success - the North Marion Huskies went 10-3, scoring over 450 points over the 13 games, and reached the Class AA Semifinals -

But the season ended on a sour note, as the Huskies fell 19-58 to Independence High School.

Husky Head Coach Daran Hays talked about how the squad plans to improve and overcome obstacles this year, naming depth as the key issue that he and his coaching staff will look to solve this year:

“If we can get 20 guys contributing on offense and defense, and another 4-5 on special teams - 25 guys can win you a lot of games”.

North Marion returns their starting quarterback from 2023 via Casey Minor. Minor, a senior, also plays linebacker for the Huskies, was also named WDTV’s People’s Bank Player of the Year in 2022, and Coach Hays noted that Minor already holds full control over the offense this year.

“I’m really proud of the way he’s worked and how he’s grown to take the team over,” Hays said. “He was one of the leaders last year, but it’s his offensive team right now.”

Top wide receiver Landon Frey (a senior) agrees, as he talked about he and Minor have a great connection on and off the field, with Frey stating that “Casey’s my best friend, on and off the field ... I wouldn’t want to go out (of his final season) with any other quarterback.”

The Huskies will open their season on August 24th, at 7 PM as they host the East Fairmont Bees.

NORTH MARION 2023 SCHEDULE 1 - vs East Fairmont - Aug 24 @ 7 PM 2 - vs Preston - Sept 1 @ 7 PM 3 - vs Brooke - Sept 15 @ 7 PM 4 - @ Lincoln - Sept 22 @ 7 PM 5 - @ Fairmont Senior - Sept 29 @ 7 PM 6 - @ Elkins - Oct 5 @ 7 PM 7 - @ Lewis County - Oct 13 @ 7 PM 8 - vs Hoover - Oct 20 @ 7 PM 9 - @ Roane County - Oct 27 @ 7:30 PM 10 - vs Liberty (Harrison) - Nov 3 @ 7 PM



