3 Clarksburg city officials accused of violating Ethics Act

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Three former Clarksburg city officials are all accused of violating the Ethics Act.

The Probable Cause Review Board of the West Virginia Ethics Commission recently found probable cause to believe that the former Clarksburg mayor, vice mayor, and a city council member violated the West Virginia Ethics Act.

The review board found probable cause to believe that former mayor James Marino, former vice mayor Lillie Junkins, and former council member Gary Keith violated the following provisions of the Ethics Act:

“A public official or public employee may not knowingly or intentionally use his or her office or the prestige of his or her office for his or her own private gain or that of another person...”

Public officials may not vote on a matter “In which they, an immediate family member, or a business with which they or an immediate family member is associated have a financial interest.”

It is necessary for public officials to remove themselves from the room during a recusal in order to make it effective.

The review board says they found probable cause that Marino, Junkins, and Keith all participated in votes to extend their terms in office.

All three of them were elected in 2019 and began serving on city council in July 2019.

The review board says all three of them had their terms extended by one year after the city’s charter agreement was changed to hold municipal elections on the same day as primary elections.

The change of election day did not financially benefit any council member, the review board says.

The review board says the new election date was flawed because it “failed to reconcile the current Council members’ terms of office with the proposal to hold the first even-numbered year election in 2022 and the next one in 2024. The terms of offices of the Council members elected in 2019 for four-year terms would expire on June 30 2023, but the next City election would not occur until June 2024.” This means there would be vacancies left on the Council for a year.

There were also similar issues with the Direct Election of Mayor and Extension of Terms Ordinance, according to the review board, which they say would have extended their terms and four other city council members’ terms by a year in addition to eliminating a position in 2026.

The review board says Marino, Junkins, and Keith did not recuse themselves from the vote, adding that they all voted in opposition of the ordinance during the first reading.

In the second reading, the review board says Marino was not present for the vote, but Junkins and Keith were, both voting in opposition.

The issue was placed on the June 2021 General Election ballot, where it passed. However, the title and description on the ballot did not reference the one-year term extension for Marino, Junkins, and Keith, but the summary did.

The review board says another charter agreement was proposed that would end the terms office for all three of their seats, but they did not recuse themselves from the discussion and vote.

Marino and Junkins voted against the ordinance while Keith voted in favor, the review board says.

Another ordinance placed the city council seats on the 2023 ballot, and, the review board says Marino and Junkins once again voted against it while Keith voted in favor.

The review board found that there is probable cause to believe they violated the Ethics Act in the following ways:

Marino Voting in six different votes that would affect his term’s length in office Using his office for private gain

Junkins Voting in six different votes that would affect her term’s length in office Using her office for private gain

Keith Voting in seven different votes that would affect his term’s length in office Using his office for private gain



In the 2023 Municipal Election, none of the three won reelection. The seats were won by Martin Howe, Hattie Wright, and Marc Jackson.

Marino, Junkins, and Keith will have another hearing before the West Virginia Ethics Commission in Charleston on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.