Area schools offering opportunities for AB students

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission met on Monday in an emergency meeting to discuss financial issues at Alderson Broaddus University.

The HEPC ultimately voted unanimously to revoke AB’s authorization to confer degrees in the state, effective Dec. 31, 2023. This means students on track to graduate in the fall may continue attending AB, but all other students may not return for the Fall semester.

In the wake of that ruling by the HEPC, several local and area schools are offering opportunities for AB students to transfer with Fall semesters only a few weeks away.

A couple of the schools are also offering scholarships for students transferring from AB.

The following are just some of the schools offering to assist AB students:

Glenville State University GSU says all AB students who enroll with the university will receive scholarships, guaranteed housing placement, and equivalent financial aid packaging.

Davis & Elkins College D&E says it stands ready to serve all AB students looking to enroll with a rapid admission process and other tools and resources for student success.

West Virginia Wesleyan College WVWC says it will provide all AB students with fast and free priority application and thorough transcript evaluations. WVWC adds that students accepted to the college will be given guaranteed housing placement, robust financial aid opportunities, and holistic student support.

Fairmont State University FSU says it has a tailored plan to help students transfer with a streamlined application process and a scholarship for transfer and first-time students.

Salem University Salem University took to Facebook and says students can apply on a priority basis and have transfer credits maximized. Additionally, Salem has opportunities for student athletes with roster spots still available.

Bluffton University Bluffton University, in Bluffton, Ohio, is also offering AB students priority admission opportunities. An admissions counselor will assist in registering for classes, housing, and gaining access to forms that must be completed before classes begin.

Point Park University Point Park University in Pittsburgh is offering an expedited application process with a financial aid package and discounted housing. Student athletes also have opportunities at Point Park.



