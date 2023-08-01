Betty Joan Helmick

Published: Aug. 1, 2023
Betty Joan Helmick, 92, of Winter Garden, Florida, formerly of Clarksburg passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023 in Ocoee, Florida. She was born in French Creek, WV on July 12, 1931, a daughter of the late James and Mae Simons Hyre. She was married to Russell Earl Helmick, who preceded her in death on January 9, 2006. Surviving are two sons, Aaron Helmick of Springfield, VA and Roger Helmick of Clarksburg; three grandchildren, Nathan Helmick, Kayla Feieresen and Evan Helmick; and eight great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Gary Helmick. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023 in the Floral Hills Memorial Garden. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

