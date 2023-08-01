Bookstore, coffee shop opening later this year in downtown Morgantown

Monkey Wrench Books
Monkey Wrench Books(Facebook: Monkey Wrench Books)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A new bookstore and coffee shop will be opening later this year in downtown Morgantown.

Monkey Wrench Books will be bringing new and used books, coffee and tea, and gifts to downtown Morgantown when it opens later this year, according to a Facebook post.

The post says it will be a place to share ideas, spark debate, and build community.

Monkey Wrench Books will be located at 214 High Street in downtown Morgantown.

Although an official opening date has not been announced, the post says Monkey Wrench Books will open in late 2023.

Below is the Facebook post in its entirety:

