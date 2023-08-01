Bridgeport restaurant to permanently close

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Bridgeport restaurant has announced it will be closing permanently on Tuesday.

Country Roads Grill in Bridgeport announced in a Facebook post that it will be closing its doors permanently at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

In the post, they thank everyone who has supported the restaurant over the years, adding that they have chosen to use the space in a different way.

The post further says that new business ventures are down the road for the location where the restaurant is at.

In March 2019, 5 News featured Country Roads Grill in a Tasty Tuesday segment. Click here to watch that segment.

Unfortunately, it is not the only local restaurant shutting its doors on Tuesday. Don Paco Mexican Restaurant in Buckhannon announced it will also be closing on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.