Bridgeport’s citywide yard sale has more than 115 registered homes

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport’s annual citywide yard sale is just around the corner, and it has more than 115 registered homes.

While the total number of homes will end up being more, the number of homes that have registered for the 2023 Bridgeport Citywide Yard Sale stands at 116, according to information provided by the city.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 5. The “official” time for the city sale is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Community Development Director Andrea Kerr said many residents start earlier and remain open longer than that time frame. She also said many residents opt to make it a two-day event.

Individuals can also visit several city venues to pick up a map listing the addresses, which also includes a list of Bridgeport restaurants for those who will make a full day out of the sale and will be looking for a place to get a bite to eat.

The maps are available at the Bridgeport Municipal Complex, The Bridge, the Benedum Civic Center and the Bridgeport Public Library and can be picked up during business hours.

Click here for the same flyer that has a complete list of all the addresses of homes that have registered with the city. The restaurants are also listed.

