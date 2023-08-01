Chances of rain increase towards week’s end

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Expect mostly dry conditions through about Thursday morning, but wildfire haze may cover the skies during that time. Afternoon precipitation chances increase on Thursday and Friday especially for the mountains, but the lowlands can’t rule out a stray shower or two, especially in our southern counties. Saturday is looking to be the nicer day of the weekend, as rain is likely to return for all of NCWV on Sunday. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

