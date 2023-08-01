Cody William Morrison, 29, of West Milford, WV, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at his residence.Cody was born in Clarksburg, WV, on February 26, 1994, a son of Patrick William Morrison of West Milford and Carla D. Hinzman Morrison of Clarksburg.Cody is also survived by his daughter, Mia Nicole Morrison of Clarksburg and her sisters, Gracie and Olivia Williams and their mother, Bridget Williams. He also leaves behind his brother, Cory Morrison and his significant other Kristin Bass of Shinnston; nephew, Elijah Bass; paternal grandmother, Becky Morrison; three aunts, Dena Fernandez and husband Randy, Sharman Burnside, and Donna Hileman; and two uncles, Duane Burnside, and Todd Hinzman and his significant other Heather McCord.He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Norman Hinzman, Loretta Hinzman Matheny, and Donald “Gene” Matheny; and paternal grandfather, George “Butch” Morrison.Cody was a graduate of South Harrison High School, Class of 2013 and previously worked for Skana Aluminum as a crane operator.Cody loved cars, 4-wheelers, motorcycles, and most of all fishing. Above all, he loved his family and friends, especially his daughter. Cody could make a room light up with his contagious laugh. He had a big heart that was open for so many he met and loved.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Friday, August 4, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Larry Kyle presiding.Honoring Cody’s wishes, cremation will follow the visitation.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.