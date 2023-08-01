Emma K. Mallow Phillips, 85, a resident of Beverly, passed from this life Monday, July 31, 2023, at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown. Emma was born Sunday, July 24, 1938, in Onego, a daughter of the late, Dayton and Eva Hedrick Mallow of the late Paul Harper Phillips and Emma Gay Howard Sullivan. On June 11, 1959, she was united in marriage to Robert S. Philips who preceded her in death. They had celebrated 62 years of marriage. Left to cherish her memory are two children, Neal Phillips and wife Kathy of Buckhannon, Sheila Moyer of Beverly, eight grandchildren, Robbie Moyer and companion, Skylar Kelley, Zachery Moyer and companion Lauren Digman, all of Beverly, Heather Hill and husband Michael of Belington, Shawn Phillips and wife Sandra of Stonewood, Remington, Easton, Eva, and Ellie Phillips of Buckhannon, seven great-grandchildren, McKenzie and Riley Phillips, Kelsie Hill, Levi Moyer, Jaxon Watson, Jace, and Alyana Kelley, three sisters, Jean Rhodes of PA, Patty Channels of Elkins, Rosanna Everhart of Montrose, four brothers, Herman, June, Paul and Jack Mallow, all of Elkins. Preceding her in death besides her parents and husband were two brothers, Delmer and William Perry “Buck” Mallow, eight sisters, Marcie, Barbara, Reba and Rhoda Mallow, Dolly Nelson, Gladys Gordon, Ruthlene Rhodes, and Marie Poling, and one son-in-law Robert L. Moyer. Emma attended the schools of Randolph County. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved canning, working outside in the yard, and watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. Most of all, her main joy in life was making sure her family was taken care of. Emma was a member of the Brethren Church of Glady and more recently had been attending Tygart Valley Baptist Church. Visitation will be held at the Randolph Funeral Home Thursday, from 5 pm until 7 pm. A funeral service will be conducted from the funeral home chapel on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 11 am. Pastors Jack Howell and Stella Faye Moyer will officiate. Interment will follow in Beverly Cemetery. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Emma K. Mallow Phillips. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

