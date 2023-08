BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Brad Gilbert with Pierpont Community and Technical College joined First at 4 on Tuesday.

He talked about the aviation program at Pierpont, how many students are usually in the aviation program, and why the program is so vital to our area.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.