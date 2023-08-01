First at 4 Forum: Breanna Cutright

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Breanna Cutright, an upcoming sophomore at Liberty High School, joined First at 4 on Tuesday.

She talked about youth advocacy, what led her to become part of Raze, and being one of 22 people named National Youth and Young Adult Ambassadors.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HEPC revokes AB’s authorization to confer degrees, AB releases statement
Jesse Cupp
Man charged with shooting Fairmont man in the back
Cody Keesecker and Cherokee Martin
2 charged after drugs thrown out of car during pursuit, troopers say
The West Virginia State Police say 28-year-old Derick Stevens was killed on the scene, but the...
WVSP: Man killed in head-on car crash, several juveniles taken to hospital
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
3 injured in Harrison County crash, 2 flown to hospital

Latest News

Fairmont experiencing revival in storefronts, new businesses
Fairmont experiencing revival in storefronts, new businesses
First at 4 Forum: Maj. Eric Roberts
First at 4 Forum: Major Eric Roberts
First at 4 Forum: Brad Gilbert
First at 4 Forum: Brad Gilbert
First at 4 Forum: Maj. Eric Roberts
First at 4 Forum: Maj. Eric Roberts