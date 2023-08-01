Free back-to-school supplies available for military families

There are no income limits to receive help from this giveaway.
Items can be picked up from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -A back-to-school giveaway is available for families of military veterans in Washington County.

With the first day of school approaching, obtaining school supplies is a challenge for many families.

The Washington County Veterans Services Commission is collecting items to assist families who visit their Marietta office.

Emily Maze, the Financial Assistance Case Manager at WCVSC said there are no income limits to receive help.

“They are here for our veterans’ families to kind of lighten the load a little bit. School supplies are expensive and back to school is rough. That’s why we do this every year and do this on August 1st to give veterans families first choice for a couple of weeks.”

She added that despite veterans being the focus of the giveaway, the office will not turn anyone away.

Items are available while supplies last.

Leftover supplies will be given to area pantries if necessary.

Receiving help or finding ways to donate can be done by contacting the Washington County Veterans Services Commission at 740-568-9009.

