Harrison County secures $500K grant for revitalization of brownfield sites

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County has secured a $500,000 grant for community revitalization.

The Harrison County Economic Development Corporation, or HEDC, met with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, elected officials, and community partners on Tuesday to announce the $500,000 Brownfield Assessment grant.

The funding was initially announced back in June as part of nearly $11 million to help assess, clean up and revitalize brownfield sites across the Mountain State.

Brownfield sites are properties that can be used for redevelopment that may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of hazardous materials, pollutants, or contaminants.

Officials say the grant will play a pivotal role in revitalizing commercial and industrial properties with environmental contaminants and unlocking their potential for sustainable redevelopment and reuse.

“Our goal is development a complete assessment of the Brownfield sites within Harrison County as database. These sites will be prioritized and act as a catalyst for reuse” said Amy Haberbosch Wilson, Executive Director of HEDC. “The initial target areas will identify sites within the County, and properties in and around the City of Clarksburg for reuse. HEDC will also work with owners of both public and private properties to conduct assessments and plan how these properties can be reused or redeveloped in the future. The database of sites will also be used to market sites to potential developers.”

