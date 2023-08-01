HealthNet responds to crash in Salem, road shut down

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in Harrison County Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the crash on Patterson Fork Rd. in Salem at around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

911 officials say the accident, which involved one car, has shut down the roadway.

Officials were unable to confirm how many people were injuries or the extent of their injuries but said HealthNet is heading to the scene.

Other responding agencies include Anmoore and Salem fire departments, Salem City EMS, and West Virginia State Police.

The WVSP is handing the investigation of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

