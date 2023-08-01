How to correctly perform hands-only CPR
Published: Aug. 1, 2023
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Knowing the right way to perform CPR can save a life, but things may have changed since you first learned.
The American Heart Association now says hands-only CPR can be just as effective as traditional mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.
Steve Robinette, owner of Robinette BLS & CPR in Madison, stopped by First Look at Four to show us how it works.
