Local man killed in head-on car crash

West Virginia State Police say the four others in the crash were taken to the hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries”
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police confirmed for 5 News that a Mannington man was killed in a crash crash Sunday.

Troopers say 28-year-old Derick Storm Stevens went over the middle lines on County Route 3 and crashed into another car head-on.

Authorities say he died on the scene due to the injuries he sustained in the crash.

His two passengers, who were both described as juveniles, were taken to United Hospital Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other car and her son were also transported to United Hospital Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

5 News is still working to find out their conditions tonight.

State Police tell 5 News that they are now investigating the crash.

