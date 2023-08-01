Luncheon held for new college presidents

The Marion County Chamber of Commerce held a luncheon for two of the county’s newest college presidents.
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:08 AM EDT
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Marion County Chamber of Commerce held a luncheon for two of the county’s newest college presidents. Dr. Micheal Davis, Fairmont State University’s new president, and Dr. Milan Hayward, Pierpont Community & Technical College’s president, were the center of attention at the lunch hosted at Muriales. The two broke bread with chamber members to discuss ways they could work together to improve Marion County. Dr. Hayward said the luncheon is a great opportunity to get to know those who are directly involved in the community.

“Pierpont Community & Technical College means education that works, not just education that works for the individual students, but puts people to work and points local economies like Marion County to work,” Hayward said. “I’m excited to be here and to begin to make even closer friends with chamber members.”

Dr. Davis also weighed in on the importance of having meetings like the one held at Muriales.

“There’s a lot of opportunity here, and I think that Fairmont State can’t grow and succeed without the city and county’s support, and I don’t think the city and county can succeed without Fairmont State’s success,” Davis said. “I think we are in this together. I think it’s very important for us to get together regularly and talk about that, and make sure we are all on the same page moving forward.”

Both Hayward and Davis plan to make impactful changes that will benefit Marion County.

