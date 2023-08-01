Mexican restaurant in Buckhannon announces closure

File photo of downtown Buckhannon
File photo of downtown Buckhannon(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Mexican restaurant in Buckhannon is announcing that it is closing its doors after more than 11 years in business.

Don Paco Mexican Restaurant announced in a Facebook post that the restaurant will be closing on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

In the post, the owners thank all of their workers and customers for all of their support.

They add that it was a tough decision to make, saying it will allow Paco and Edna Figueroa to focus on their retirement and health.

Below is the Facebook post in its entirety:

Don Paco is located at 31 S Florida St. in Buckhannon.

