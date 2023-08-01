Mother involved in Amber Alert, chase back in W.Va., to face charges

Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police Dec. 14.
Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police Dec. 14.(Western regional jail)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter from Ona, West Virginia and leading several law enforcement agencies on a chase has been escorted back to West Virginia and booked in the Western Regional Jail.

The Clark County Prosecutor’s Office said Shana Carf made bond in order to face more serious crimes in West Virginia.

Carf was escorted back to West Virginia by a West Virginia State trooper and booked in the Western Regional Jail.

An Amber Alert was issued for Carf’s daughter early Dec. 14.

Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police Dec. 14 after a chase on Interstate 64 that ended as Carf hit multiple police cruisers and a Kentucky State Police vehicle.

Carf’s daughter was found safe by police at the time of her mother’s arrest.

The prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday that a hold has been placed on Carf, which means once she faces charges in West Virginia, she’ll have to return to Clark County, Kentucky to face charges there.

Carf is facing the following charges in Clark County, Kentucky:

  • Fleeing/evading police
  • Wanton endangerment of a police officer
  • Wanton endangerment
  • Assault 2nd degree of a police officer
  • Criminal mischief
  • Resisting arrest
  • Reckless driving
  • Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance
  • No operator’s license

Click the links below for previous coverage:

Grand jury to hear case against mother involved in Amber Alert

AMBER ALERT CANCELED | Child found safe by police; mother arrested

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Country Roads Grill in Bridgeport from a Tasty Tuesday segment in March 2019.
Bridgeport restaurant to permanently close
‘It’s disheartening’: Former AB student scrambles to figure out next steps for degree
The West Virginia State Police say 28-year-old Derick Stevens was killed on the scene, but the...
WVSP: Man killed in head-on car crash, several juveniles taken to hospital
The Boone County sheriff says a missing 41-year-old man was found dead Monday afternoon.
Missing Boone County man found dead
File photo of downtown Buckhannon
Mexican restaurant in Buckhannon announces closure

Latest News

The city has experienced a revival in storefronts and new businesses.
Fairmont experiencing revival in storefronts, new businesses
The Harrison County Sheriff is now investigating how and why a car crashed into the side of...
Car drives into the side of South Harrison Middle School
Following a resolution passed at Thursday’s Kanawha County Commission meeting, leaders sent a...
W.Va. lawmaker responds to request to modify property tax bill ahead of fall payment deadline
2023 Doddridge County Football Season Preview
No football for Trinity Christian HS in 2023 - WDTV Sports