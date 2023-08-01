Mother wants justice in son’s death

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The mother of a man who was shot to death in Bluewell over the weekend is pleading for anyone who has information related to the case to go to the police.

Arrien Porterfied, 27, of Princeton, was found in a parking lot across the street from a club in Bluewell early Sunday morning.

When officers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office arrived, they found Porterfield, who was shot near his car and deceased.

No arrest has been made so far and no suspect has been named. However, the Sheriff’s Office said there may be witnesses and phone video is a possibility.

That is why Porterfield’s mother, Brenda Rucker, of Princeton, is asking for help because, she said, others were there and some saw what happened but have not yet stepped up to help.

“I want people to come forward,” she said.

“I want people to know, as a mother, my pain, and to do the right thing,” Rucker said. “People are not coming forward and I want to know, what if it was you lying on that cold ground for 45 minutes or longer. What if it was your loved one? You would want to see justice done.”

Rucker said she wants people to do the right thing by her family and her son, who was a “kind spirit, a loving person.”

“Treat people the way you want to be treated,” she said, adding that she was on vacation when it happened and when she got back she could not see her son.

“I pray that people will see my pain, their father’s pain, their brother’s pain, the family’s pain,” Rucker said, “and come forth to the police. Don’t be afraid. Do what’s right so my son can get justice. He was a good person and did not deserve to leave this world this early.”

Rucker said her son had a “big smile” and always would “light up the room.”

“When he comes in the house, he always says, ‘Mama,’ and comes straight over and hugs me,” she said tearfully. “I want justice for my son … He just had a baby. She is five months old…”

People may be reluctant to call the police because it may not affect them directly, or they may be afraid, but that should not matter, she said.

“It is hard to believe we live in a world where no one wants to come forth,” she said. “But I pray today that when they see this someone will call the police with the information… and know they did the right thing.”

“I want justice more than anything,” she added. “We just need the truth about what happened that night.”

Anyone with information related to this case can call the Sheriff’s Department at 304-487-8364.

