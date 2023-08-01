Mount Hope store up for sale after 100 years in business

MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Mount Hope business with 100 years of history is on the market.

Bon Bon’s Confectionary and Hardware Store opened up on Main Street in 1920. The business started with Sam Bonifacio, who had immigrated to the United States from Italy with a vision.

“They started with a shoe shop and, you know, they repaired shoes and made shoes...” shared Sam Bonifacio’s grandson, Dean Bonifacio.

Over the years, the business saw world wars, visits from presidents, and people coming and going from Mount Hope. It expanded from a shoe shop to a confectionary, and, eventually, hardware items were added. Bon Bon’s continued to pass down the Bonifacio line. After Sam, the ownership transferred to his son, Floyd Bonifacio, and then to his sons, Dean and Doug.

Together, they have fond memories of the store in its heyday.

“You will hear people talking about, ‘I remember the good ole days where I got a cherry coke or a lemon sour or a snow cone here,’” Dean shared.

“That’s our fondest memories,” Doug added. “...of the place being alive, of having people rushing in, buying things and things being active.”

Like most in their family, the Bonifacio brothers worked at Bon Bon’s growing up, but, after their father passed in 2011, they helped their mother run the business. In 2018, her health started to decline, which forced Dean and Doug to make a shift in Bon Bon’s operation.

They closed the store’s doors that year but sold products outside.

“The stories of my grandfather when he first came here being out on the street corner selling popcorn. Here we were in the last days selling pop out there,” Dean explained.

This did this until 2020.

“The family wanted to be able to say that we had been there for 100 years,” Doug told WVVA. “It’s like one of those centennial moments that you look at...”

Now, the brothers are ready to say goodbye to the family business. A few months ago, they partnered with FoxFire Realty to sell their property, which includes Bon Bon’s, two other storefronts on the Main Street block, three Mount Hope residences and the living space above the store. Together, the properties are listed at $499,000.

However, Dean and Doug say they don’t just want anyone to purchase their family’s legacy. As their door closes on Bon Bon’s, they want to see another door open into a new generation of Mount Hope.

“We’re hoping to sell it, but- more than just sell the property- we’re looking for a buyer that’s ready with energy, with a vision to help Mount Hope,” Dean said.

“We’re wanting somebody that sees more than just a passing phase,” Doug agreed. “They want to make an investment and make a change in the area.”

In January, Dean and Doug held an auction where they sold a majority of the store’s decor, such as the old cash register and the beer plaques that once hung on the walls. Last Saturday, they hosted an open house for the community.

