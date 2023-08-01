Parents address leaders as Norwood Elementary School plans shut down

Norwood Elementary School in Stonewood
Norwood Elementary School in Stonewood(WDTV)
By Jasmin Adous
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Tensions ran high in Monday’s parent meeting at Robert C. Byrd High School’s auditorium.

This after reports of major structural issues, were discovered at Norwood Elementary School.

Over 250 students will be relocated to nearby elementary schools.

“It’s just such an uncertain time for the community, in the Norwood area or Stonewood area, we just felt like we owed it to the families at Norwood to ask any questions or talk about the situation,” said Superintendent of Harrison County Schools Dora Stutler.

One concern is the larger classroom sizes and how it’ll affect learning.

“What is going to happen to kids who do not do well in these huge classrooms with 25-30 kids? My granddaughter has a 504 plan,” said one parent.

Stutler says classroom sizes will remain the same as far as the number of teachers.

“And in fact, by teachers that are leaving Norwood and being placed at Nutter Fort and Simpson, there’s more resources there. We are sending more people over some classrooms maybe...2 teachers will be in there”

School officials say out of the over 250 students who attended Norwood Elementary School, 75 will transfer to Simpson Elementary School with the rest set to attend Nutter Fort Elementary School.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Cupp
Man charged with shooting Fairmont man in the back
Cody Keesecker and Cherokee Martin
2 charged after drugs thrown out of car during pursuit, troopers say
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
3 injured in Harrison County crash, 2 flown to hospital
HEPC revokes AB’s authorization to confer degrees, other programs cut
Dennis Terrell Evans
Fairmont man wanted for attacking woman

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | July 31, 2023
Sen. Manchin visits campers at Camp Mountaineer
Preston County reports 45 new cases of Lyme Disease
Around 1 in 3 adult deer ticks and 1 in 5 nymph deer ticks carry Lyme Disease
Preston County sees increase in Lyme Disease cases in July