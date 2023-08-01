Parents address leaders as Norwood Elementary School plans shut down

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Tensions ran high in Monday’s parent meeting at Robert C. Byrd High School’s auditorium.

This after reports of major structural issues, were discovered at Norwood Elementary School.

Over 250 students will be relocated to nearby elementary schools.

“It’s just such an uncertain time for the community, in the Norwood area or Stonewood area, we just felt like we owed it to the families at Norwood to ask any questions or talk about the situation,” said Superintendent of Harrison County Schools Dora Stutler.

One concern is the larger classroom sizes and how it’ll affect learning.

“What is going to happen to kids who do not do well in these huge classrooms with 25-30 kids? My granddaughter has a 504 plan,” said one parent.

Stutler says classroom sizes will remain the same as far as the number of teachers.

“And in fact, by teachers that are leaving Norwood and being placed at Nutter Fort and Simpson, there’s more resources there. We are sending more people over some classrooms maybe...2 teachers will be in there”

School officials say out of the over 250 students who attended Norwood Elementary School, 75 will transfer to Simpson Elementary School with the rest set to attend Nutter Fort Elementary School.

