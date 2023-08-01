Parsons man charged with sexual assault now charged with intimidating witness

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Parsons man charged with sexual assault and strangulation last month is now facing new charges.

25-year-old Jasper Snyder was charged last month in connection to an incident that happened in June, according to a criminal complaint obtained by 5 News last month.

Troopers say Snyder forced the victim into the backseat of her car and “used a rope to tie her arms and legs and started choking her” before sexually assaulting her.

Snyder is now facing new charges, according to another criminal complaint.

Court documents say the victim went to the Bickle Knob Observation Tower in Randolph County and saw a car in the rear-view mirror with Snyder in it.

The victim allegedly rolled down the window, and Snyder grabbed the victim and said that they could not testify in court before hitting and kicking them.

Snyder reportedly had something in his hand, but the victim could not identify what it was, troopers say. Snyder then tried to hit the victim with the object, but the complaint says the victim blocked it, hitting their arm instead.

Snyder then threatened the victim again, saying they “would get hurt” if they testified in court.

Troopers say the victim was left with visible marks and multiple bruises.

Snyder has now been charged with intimidation of a witness in addition to prior charges of sexual assault and strangulation. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

