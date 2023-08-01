PSC schedules hearing for Worthington water utility

File photo of Worthington, WV
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - State regulators have scheduled a public hearing to decide if a local water provider is failing and needs to be taken over by a larger company.

The PSC will determine the future of the Hutchinson Community Water Association of Worthington on Aug. 14.

The Public Service Commission will hear public comments and take evidence at 11 a.m. on Aug. 14 at Bridgeport City Council Chambers, located 515 West Main Street in Bridgeport.

The hearing comes after Worthington board member William Tobrey, the sole person remaining on the system’s board after all other members resigned, filed a petition on behalf of the utility on Feb. 10 asking that the Commission find it is a distressed or failing utility.

Tobrey, “who is unwilling to continue much longer” on the board, asked that the association’s service be transferred to the City of Shinnston.

Commission staff recommended on June 30 that Shinnston acquire the association.

In its last annual report filed with the Commission in 2021, Hutchinson listed that it served 148 customers with gross annual revenues totaling $39,196.

