Ruby Memorial named number 1 hospital in the state

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital has once again been named the number one hospital in West Virginia, according to the 2023-24 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospital rankings.

Eight WVU Medicine hospitals, including Ruby Memorial Hospital, were recognized as High Performing.

“This recognition, once again, is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and we are proud to have earned the title of Best Hospital in the state,” Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the West Virginia University Health System, said. “WVU Medicine is a leader in innovation and clinical excellence. We are always striving to provide our patients with the latest and most effective treatments, and this recognition is a validation of our efforts.”

For the 2023-24 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions.

In the Specialties category, Ruby Memorial was recognized as High Performing in Cancer, Neurology and Neurosurgery, and Urology, and according to the U.S. News & World Report Hospital Data Insights, the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute is the highest ranked heart program in the state.

In the Procedures and Conditions category, the following WVU Medicine hospitals were recognized as High Performing:

Berkeley Medical Center – COPD, Heart Failure, and Stroke

Camden Clark Medical Center – COPD, Diabetes, Heart Failure, and Stroke

Garrett Regional Medical Center – Hip Fracture

Princeton Community Hospital – COPD and Heart Failure

Ruby Memorial – Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair; Aortic Valve Surgery; Colon Cancer Surgery; COPD; Diabetes; Heart Attack; Heart Failure; Kidney Failure; Leukemia, Lymphoma, and Myeloma; Lung Cancer Surgery; Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy); Pneumonia; Stroke; and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)

Thomas Memorial Hospital – COPD and Heart Failure

Uniontown Hospital – Stroke

United Hospital Center – COPD, Heart Attack, Heart Failure, Kidney Failure, Lung Cancer Surgery, and Stroke

The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive quality care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

