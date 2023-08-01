Starting August with seasonable, sunny conditions

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will start the month of August with partly sunny skies and warm, slightly below-average temperatures. More sunshine is expected tomorrow, but as for when rain chances will return, find out in the video above!

A high-pressure system will settle over the northeastern US as we transition to the month of August, bringing dry, stable air into West Virginia. As a result, this afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, with highs in the upper-70s in the mountains and low-80s in the lowlands, just a couple of degrees below average for early August. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with only a couple of clouds. Winds will be light, with lows in the mid-50s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with light winds and highs in the low-to-mid-80s.

Then on Thursday and Friday, a low-pressure system from Canada, and another system from the Great Plains, will lift moisture into the eastern US. Combined with daytime heating, this results in isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours in parts of the eastern US, including the mountain counties of North-Central West Virginia. So some mountainous areas may see rain, but most of the lowland cities will stay dry. Another high-pressure system from Canada will push any leftover moisture out over the weekend, leading to partly sunny skies for both Saturday and Sunday. Then early next week, another low-pressure system will bring more rain chances into our region. So expect some more rain. All the while, temperatures will stay in the mid-to-upper-80s for the rest of the week and early next week, around average for this time of year. In short, today and tomorrow will start off August on a beautiful note, and rain chances return towards the end of the week and the weekend.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Mostly sunny skies. High: 80.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. East-northeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 54.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 85.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies, with a slight chance of rain during the afternoon and evening hours. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 83.

