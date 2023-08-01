Signing up to be an organ donor on West Virginia Donor Day

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - August 1st is West Virginia Donor Day.

The date, 8/1, represents the eight lives that can be saved by one person donating their organs. On top of that, one person can enhance the lives of 75 others through eye and tissue donations.

Commonly donated organs include the heart, lungs and liver, with kidneys being the most commonly donated organ in the U.S.

Tissue donations range from eye cornea tissue to improve eyesight and skin tissue to help heal burn survivors.

Kara Elko, director of critical care at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, says days like Tuesday can help spread the word about an important cause.

“It’s really all about awareness. We want to make sure people are aware of the need of people needing organs, and if you represent a certain day, such as today, 8/1, it again signifies the importance of one life can save eight others.”

Of the over 115,000 people on the waitlist to receive an organ, 500 of them are in West Virginia.

Elko and colleagues set up a table at UHC for Donate Life WV, an organization that works with the Center for Organ Recovery and Education to teach people about organ donation and how to register.

Patients can wait anywhere from days to years for an organ to become available. In the United States, 17 people on the waitlist die before they receive an organ.

You can register to become an organ donor at any time at Donate Life WV’s website, or you can register at your local DMV when renewing your license. There is no age or health history restriction to sign up. Doctors are able to determine what can and cannot be donated.

For more information about organ and tissue donation, visit Donate Life WV or CORE’s website.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.