Trinity Christian cancels football for 2023 season due to lack of players

Warriors went 13-7 in last 2 seasons - will attempt to return in 2024.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Terrible news from Morgantown today, as Trinity Christian High School confirms that they will not have a football team for the 2023 season.

The Warriors were set to start a new era, as Jason White entered his first season at the helm of the program - but that opportunity will have to wait (hopefully) for the 2024 season.

Athletics Director Cody Horton confirmed that the school had just 10 available players due to a combination of low numbers and injuries, and that going forward with the team would have been unsafe with that number of players.

He confirmed that the school will look to return in 2024, numbers permitting - and that for the 2023 season, Trinity Christian football players will be able to play football at other schools. The Warriors did not hold a fall practice, therefore keeping their players eligible to play elsewhere this fall.

The Warriors have been a big success since returning to the field in 2019 - after two losing seasons, the team exploded with a 13-7 record over the last 2 years, including a playoff berth in 2021 and a winning season at 6-4 last year.

