2023 Tyler Consolidated Season Preview

SISTERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Tyler Consolidated Silver Knights finished 6-4 in 2022, reaching the Class A playoffs - but lost in the first round to Cameron.

Today, a new dawn beckons.

Head Coach Kyle Ritz begins his first head coaching job, and takes over a Knight program that returns its starting quarterback (Brady Strode) and plenty of weapons around him.

Coach Ritz brings in a new offensive system that includes an extremely fast tempo and requires great athleticism - something that he and the rest of the team seem happy to have.

“I’m pretty excited with the new playbook and the way we’re playing”, said QB Brady Strode. “I think we’re improving on our timing and remembering everything that we’ve done in practice.”

Senior lineman Shane Bates agreed, and said that this year, the team is prepared to work as hard as necessary to get past that first round: “Since we did lose in the first round last year ... that just motivates us to work harder to get past the first round, you know what I mean? Because we got there, but now we want to get past that stage, move on, see what else we can do - make some noise.”

2023 Tyler Consolidated Schedule 1 - vs Ritchie County, 08/25 @ 7 PM 2 - vs Calhoun, 09/08 @ 7 PM 3 - vs Webster County, 09/15 @ 7 PM 4 - vs Wirt County, 09/22 @ 7 PM 5 - @ Magnolia, 09/29 @ 7 PM 6 - @ Tolsia, 10/06 @ 7:30 PM 7 - @ Ravenswood, 10/13 @ 7 PM 8 - @ Williamstown, 10/20 @ 7 PM 9 - @ St Marys, 10/27 @ 7:30 PM 10 - vs Doddridge County, 11/3 @ 7 PM



Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.