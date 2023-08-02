Barbie cheering up patients at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - With all the hype around the Barbie movie recently one local hospital is getting in on the fun.

Barbie is making her way into the real world and today you can find her at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.

A life-size Barbie Mattel box was set up in the main lobby and decorated for a photo opportunity.

The hospital’s event specialist Bri Clark says it’s been exciting to see kid’s reactions.

“The patients have been amazing they’ve jumped right in and want their parents to take pictures of them so it’s been fun for everyone,” said Clark.

Even the hospital staff has been getting in on the fun -- dressing up for the occasion to help spread it to patients throughout the hospital.

One of the hospital staff whose actual name is Barbie, got to help bring Barbie toys to some very appreciative children.

Clark says doing little things like this can go a long way to help make their patients feel better.

“When you’re taking care of kids all day it can be really rough: they’re crying, they’re waking up from surgery, they’re upset -- so giving everyone, parents included, a little fun has been worth it,” said Clark.

