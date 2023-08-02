Bridgeport PD hosts ‘National Night Out’ at The Bridge

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport is one of the many cities all over the country that hosted “National Night Out.”

It’s an annual event hosted by law enforcement as a way to engage with the community.

The Bridgeport Police Department hosted its event Tuesday night at The Bridge Sports Complex.

Games, free food, entertainment and a beautiful evening were enjoyed by nearly 2,000 people.

Bridgeport Police Chief Mark Rogers says the event is a great way to know more about the community they serve.

“It gives us opportunities to hear some of the issues that the community has that they may not think warranty a phone call to us. But, in an area like this, it gives us the time to hear those issues and maybe help them rectify those issues,” Chief Rogers said.

Many state and federal law enforcement agencies also took part in Tuesday night’s event.

