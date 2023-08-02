Bridgeport PD hosts ‘National Night Out’ at The Bridge

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport is one of the many cities all over the country that hosted “National Night Out.”

It’s an annual event hosted by law enforcement as a way to engage with the community.

The Bridgeport Police Department hosted its event Tuesday night at The Bridge Sports Complex.

Games, free food, entertainment and a beautiful evening were enjoyed by nearly 2,000 people.

Bridgeport Police Chief Mark Rogers says the event is a great way to know more about the community they serve.

“It gives us opportunities to hear some of the issues that the community has that they may not think warranty a phone call to us. But, in an area like this, it gives us the time to hear those issues and maybe help them rectify those issues,” Chief Rogers said.

Many state and federal law enforcement agencies also took part in Tuesday night’s event.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s disheartening’: Former AB student scrambles to figure out next steps for degree
File photo of Country Roads Grill in Bridgeport from a Tasty Tuesday segment in March 2019.
Bridgeport restaurant permanently closes
The Boone County sheriff says a missing 41-year-old man was found dead Monday afternoon.
Missing Boone County man found dead
The West Virginia State Police say 28-year-old Derick Stevens was killed on the scene, but the...
WVSP: Man killed in head-on car crash, several juveniles taken to hospital
File photo of downtown Buckhannon
Mexican restaurant in Buckhannon announces closure

Latest News

Wendell Johnson
Man fires gun while officer stands outside home, police say
Buckle up, New York’s new seatbelt law kicked in on Sunday.
‘Click It or Ticket’ high visibility enforcement about to begin
(Source: MGN)
Lane of Route 50 in Clarksburg to be closed next week
File photo of a concert at the Ruby Amphitheater in Morgantown on July 22, 2022.
Ruby Movie Series to begin this fall in Morgantown