Bridgeport police chief to serve as interim city manager

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport City Council met Wednesday morning in a special meeting to act on the resignation of Brian Newton as city manager.

In the meeting, Council accepted Newton’s resignation and unanimously appointed Bridgeport Police Chief Mark Rogers to serve as the interim city manager.

Mayor Andy Lang said he received an email on Friday, July 28 from Newton tendering his resignation that was dated for Wednesday at 8 a.m.

As for the next move, Lang says the discussion will begin at the next Council meeting on Aug. 15.

“I think we need a couple of weeks to digest this as Chief Rogers will be in charge,” said Lang. “It is our duty to have [a city manager] in place because the charter calls for us to [make a] hire.”

Rogers is a long-time law enforcement officer with Bridgeport, having been with the department for nearly two decades.

Deputy Chief Douglas Yost will serve as the interim police chief for Bridgeport.

