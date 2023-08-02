Car crashes into building in Fairmont, 1 taken to hospital

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed into a building in Fairmont.

Crews were dispatched to the accident on Locust Ave. at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Marion County 911 Center.

911 officials say two cars were involved in the crash with one car crashing into a building.

Two people were reportedly injured, and one person was taken to the hospital for treatment, 911 officials say. Their current condition is unknown.

The Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash in addition to the Monongah Fire Department.

The Valley VFD posted several photos of the crash to its Facebook page. Additional photos can be found below in the post.

