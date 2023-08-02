Car crashes into building in Fairmont, 1 taken to hospital

Car crashes into building in Fairmont, 1 taken to hospital
Car crashes into building in Fairmont, 1 taken to hospital(Facebook: Valley Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed into a building in Fairmont.

Crews were dispatched to the accident on Locust Ave. at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Marion County 911 Center.

911 officials say two cars were involved in the crash with one car crashing into a building.

Two people were reportedly injured, and one person was taken to the hospital for treatment, 911 officials say. Their current condition is unknown.

The Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash in addition to the Monongah Fire Department.

The Valley VFD posted several photos of the crash to its Facebook page. Additional photos can be found below in the post.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Country Roads Grill in Bridgeport from a Tasty Tuesday segment in March 2019.
Bridgeport restaurant permanently closes
‘It’s disheartening’: Former AB student scrambles to figure out next steps for degree
The West Virginia State Police say 28-year-old Derick Stevens was killed on the scene, but the...
WVSP: Man killed in head-on car crash, several juveniles taken to hospital
The Boone County sheriff says a missing 41-year-old man was found dead Monday afternoon.
Missing Boone County man found dead
File photo of downtown Buckhannon
Mexican restaurant in Buckhannon announces closure

Latest News

West Virginia House of Delegates Minority Leader Doug Skaff Jr. will soon be stepping down as...
West Virginia House minority leader to step down
File photo of Bridgeport Police Chief Mark Rogers from March 27, 2023.
Bridgeport police chief to serve as interim city manager
File photo of the area of I-79 where the lane closure will take place from Nov. 17, 2022.
Major delays expected during I-79 lane closure in Marion County
Bridgeport Police hosts 'National Night Out' at The Bridge
Bridgeport Police hosts 'National Night Out' at The Bridge