Car drives into the side of South Harrison Middle School

First responders confirmed for 5 News that no one was hurt
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County 911 dispatchers confirmed for 5 News that a car drove into South Harrison Middle School Tuesday evening.

Rescue crews from the Anmoore Fire Department and the West Milford Fire Department responded to the scene just after 8:00 p.m.

Officially, there would have been no staff on the property at the time.

911 dispatchers did not say how the car crashed into the school, or why someone was there that late at night.

However, 5 News was able to confirm that no one was hurt.

The Harrison County Sheriff is in charge of the investigation.

This is a developing story. You can stick with 5 News for the latest.

