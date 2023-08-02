A Church on Rosemar Rd. is helping single mothers and widows

Fellowship Baptist Church
Fellowship Baptist Church(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A church on Rosemar Road is back to helping the community after COVID.

For several years, before COVID, Fellowship Baptist Church did oil changes for single mothers.

They will do the service for single mothers, widows, and women of soldiers that are deployed on Sept 9 at the church.

This is part of their Love Your Neighbor campaign according to Fellowship Baptist Church Media Outreach Pastor Jeremy Kaminski.

“We feel that we abandon the words of Christ when he says ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ So we’re trying to be a blessing to the Mid-Ohio Valley as much as we’re able to,” said Kaminski

Space is limited, and quickly filling, for those who qualify.

To register you can visit Fellowship Baptist Church’s website and scroll down to ‘Single Mom’s Oil Change.’

The church is located at 3300 Rosemar Road in Vienna.

