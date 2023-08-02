Clear Wednesday, chance of rain thereafter

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Aside from some haze due to Canadian wildfire smoke, this Wednesday will be warm and sunny, just like the past few days. Then after today, rain chances will return. Find out the details in the video above!

A high-pressure system will push through the northeastern US today, bringing dry, stable air into West Virginia. As a result, during the afternoon hours, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, although a few clouds will push in from the west. Skies may not necessarily look clear during the afternoon hours, however, as wildfire smoke from Canada may result in hazy skies. Thankfully, air quality will likely be okay. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s, around average for early August. Overnight, upper-level clouds will push in from the west, leading to partly clear skies. Winds will be light, with lows in the low-60s.

Tomorrow afternoon, a low-pressure system from the Rockies, plus another system in Canada, will bring moisture and warm air to parts of the Central and Eastern US, resulting in scattered showers and thunderstorms across parts of the eastern US. Models suggest that most of the rain will stay south of West Virginia, but a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms may form in the mountain counties. The lowlands are not as likely to see rain, but a stray shower is possible. Aside from that, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with light southerly winds of 5-10 mph and highs in the low-80s.

The systems push east on Friday, resulting in a few more pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the mountain counties during the morning and afternoon hours. So some more areas will see rain. By Friday evening, a high-pressure system from Canada will start pushing dry, stable air into our region, clearing out skies in the process. Over the weekend, skies will be partly sunny, and temperatures will stay in the low-to-mid-80s, So the weekend will be nice. Then during the first half of next week, a low-pressure system from out west will bring scattered showers and storms into West Virginia. So some more rain is expected early next week. All the while, temperatures stay in the 80s next week. In short, today will be warm and sunny, tomorrow and Friday may bring rain chances, and next week will be warm, with more rain chances.

Today: Mostly sunny skies. High: 85.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 63.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies, with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible during the afternoon and evening hours. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 85.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies, with a stray shower or thunderstorm during the morning and afternoon hours. High: 85.

