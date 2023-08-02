‘Click It or Ticket’ high visibility enforcement about to begin

Buckle up, New York’s new seatbelt law kicked in on Sunday.
Buckle up, New York’s new seatbelt law kicked in on Sunday.(wwny)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program is reminding drivers on roads across the Mountain State to buckle up.

The statewide “Click It or Ticket” high-visibility enforcement mobilization urges drivers to buckle up as part of the GHSP’s continual efforts to increase seat belt usage in the Mountain State.

“Click It or Ticket” begins on Aug. 4 and runs through Aug. 20.

“We want seat belt use to be an automatic habit for drivers and passengers alike,” said Gov. Jim Justice.

In 2021, officials say 40% of all passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in West Virginia were unrestrained.

Officials say 62% of total vehicle fatalities in West Virginia were in rural locations while 38% were in urban locations.

“We will keep working to spread the message that seat belts save lives until every person in every vehicle is correctly buckled up. Too many people die on our roads because they were not buckled. Just one death is one too many,” said GHSP Occupant Protection Program Coordinator Amy Boggs. “A seat belt is your best protection against death or injury should you be in a vehicle crash.”

Law enforcement officers across West Virginia will be out in full force, ticketing drivers who are caught traveling without a correctly buckled seat belt or transporting unrestrained children, according to the GHSP.

This statewide seat belt campaign is aimed at enforcing seat belt use to help keep all vehicle occupants safe.

Wearing a seat belt is required by law, and violators will have to pay a $25 ticket if caught driving while unbuckled.

“At our current seat belt usage rate of 92.5%, unbuckled drivers or passengers have a 20.10 times higher likelihood of being killed if they are in a crash. The reality is: seat belts save lives. Not buckling up is not worth the risk. Click It. Don’t Risk It,” said Boggs.

Click here for more information about the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s disheartening’: Former AB student scrambles to figure out next steps for degree
File photo of Country Roads Grill in Bridgeport from a Tasty Tuesday segment in March 2019.
Bridgeport restaurant permanently closes
The Boone County sheriff says a missing 41-year-old man was found dead Monday afternoon.
Missing Boone County man found dead
The West Virginia State Police say 28-year-old Derick Stevens was killed on the scene, but the...
WVSP: Man killed in head-on car crash, several juveniles taken to hospital
File photo of downtown Buckhannon
Mexican restaurant in Buckhannon announces closure

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Lane of Route 50 in Clarksburg to be closed next week
File photo of a concert at the Ruby Amphitheater in Morgantown on July 22, 2022.
Ruby Movie Series to begin this fall in Morgantown
West Virginia House of Delegates Minority Leader Doug Skaff Jr. will soon be stepping down as...
West Virginia House minority leader to step down
Car crashes into building in Fairmont, 1 taken to hospital
Car crashes into building in Fairmont, 1 taken to hospital