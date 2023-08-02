Excellence in Education: Tygart Valley United Way’s ‘United for Kids’ hygiene drive

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this week’s Excellence in Education sponsored by Davis and Elkins College, one local nonprofit is helping out teachers and students by collecting items that aren’t your run-of-the-mill back-to-school supplies.

Tygart Valley United Way is wrapping up their 5th annual United for Kids hygiene drive.

The drive ends August 4th and collects basic hygiene products like soap, razors, and toothpaste in bins around the region.

United Way is also collecting snacks and some clothes like T-shirts, underwear, and sweatpants that students can ask for if needed.

Angela Daniels, regional engagement director for Tygart Valley United Way, says hygiene products are often an overlooked need.

“Everybody thinks of back to school items, which is important as well, but they don’t think that the only place that kids can ask for basic needs is at school. They’re not able to run out to the store and get it themselves if they don’t have it at home,” says Daniels.

Donation bins are set up at locations across Marion, Taylor, Randolph, Barbour, Tucker counties. Once the drives closes, volunteers for United Way sort and distribute the supplies to every school in those counties.

Teachers at those schools can hand out those items to kids in need who may not have access to hygiene products otherwise.

According to the National Education Association, over 90% of teachers spend their own money on classroom supplies to help their students.

The United for Kids drive started as a way to alleviate some of that stress for local teachers, and Daniels says it can benefit students as well.

“Kids can’t focus if they’re worried about not being clean, or if they’re hungry. They can’t focus on schools, and we want them to be able to be there and be ready to learn,” says Daniels.

This year, Tygart Valley United Way has an Amazon list of needed supplies, and is also partnering with Roonga to provide students with hygiene kits.

For a full list of items to donate and more details, visit the Tygart Valley United Way website.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.