Fairmont is experiencing a change of pace

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont is on the upswing as of late. The city has experienced a revival in storefronts and new businesses. Tina Shaw, president of Marion County Chambers of Commerce, credits Fairmont’s affordability and resources for the positive news.

“Obviously you want your population to grow,” Shaw said. “What’s happening within the city and the county is that people are seeing that we have a very low cost of living. We have a great police and sheriff department, so we are very safe and secure here. The fact our education system is getting better, schools can attract families to an area.”

but officials say new businesses in Fairmont aren’t only benefiting the city’s population and economic status, they can also help build its culture. Fairmont City’s Director of Planning & Developing, Shae Straight, thinks the city has the chance to build something special.

“They offer not only entertainment, but they offer spaces that interact in other ways by building culture, they build a dialogue,” Straight said. [The spaces are] “where people have conversations about what’s important to them in their community. They’ll have conversations about our future in the spaces together, and create an environment that people want to be in. When people have a good time, they want to come back and revisit that atmosphere that they were a part of.”

The recent improvements and additions have made the city of Fairmont a destination for small businesses. One of Fairmont’s newest businesses is a restaurant on Adams Street named ‘R Place’. Opening in June, ‘R Place’ is a family-owned and operated restaurant that provides locals with a spot to sit down and enjoy homestyle food. The owner, Stayci Butler, has lived in Fairmont her whole life and says opening her business in the city was a no-brainer.

“With the improvements, I always wanted to be a part of that,” Butler said. “Everybody always wants to go to Morgantown, Clarksburg, or other neighboring cities, but I wanted to be able to not travel 20 minutes to get something good to eat, and hang out with your friends.”

Ideas like Butler’s are what officials in Fairmont hope resonates with businesses looking to make their move to Fairmont.

“There’s no better place than North Central West Virginia with the amount of opportunities that are available,” Straight. “Whether you want to be active in recreation, whether you want to be active in commerce, or whether you want a great quality neighborhood to live in, Fairmont is the place to be.”

