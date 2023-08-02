Fire sends woman to the hospital; pets rescued

By Dominick Groves
Published: Aug. 2, 2023
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after an apartment building fire in Cross Lanes, firefighters tell our crew at the scene.

The incident was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 5200 block of Dewitt Road. Firefighters rescued a pet dog and cat from the scene.

Crews from Tyler Mountain, Institute and Nitro fire departments responded, as well as Kanawha County EMS.

Firefighters say smoke was coming from a second floor apartment when they arrived. They forced entry through a locked door.

Crews quickly put out a kitchen fire. Firefighters say they found the victim in a bathroom; her injuries are considered to be minor.

Investigators say the woman’s apartment sustained minimal damage.

