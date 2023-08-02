First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

She brought Sugar, a very beautiful and shy cat, with her and talked about her ideal home and the number of cats currently at the shelter.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.