Lane of Route 50 in Clarksburg to be closed next week

(Source: MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A lane of Route 50 and an exit will be closed in Clarksburg next week.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, the westbound slow lane of Route 50 will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning on Monday, Aug. 7.

The closure, which also includes the Second Street Exit, will be from mile marker 79.5 to 79 on Route 50.

Officials say the lane will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day through Thursday, Aug. 10 for “hazardous tree removal.”

Officials say delays are possible, and drivers are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

