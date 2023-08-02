Lyme and other tick-borne diseases have been reported

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tick-borne Diseases like Lyme have been on the rise this year.

There have been about 50 cases of Lyme Disease reported in Washington County so far this year, according to Director of Nursing for Washington County Health Department Angie Rarey

Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department Public Information Officer Amy Phelps notes that West Virginia is also seeing Anaplasmosis, Ehrlichiosis, and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever.

Time can help in the long term when it comes to diseases according to Phelps.

“There are different long term effects, again for different types of diseases ticks can give you. The most important thing is to not let it get to that point. As soon as you notice on or have become aware that you have a bite, contact your doctor. Then they can help you as best as they can,” said Phelps.

According to Phelps some symptoms include fever, headaches, chills, muscle aches and pain, and a rash.

To safely remove a tick the CDC suggest using fine-tipped tweezers to grab the tick close to the skin and pulling upward.

For more information on ticks and tick prevention you can visit CDC - ticks.

