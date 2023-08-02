Major delays expected during I-79 lane closure in Marion County

File photo of the area of I-79 where the lane closure will take place from Nov. 17, 2022.
File photo of the area of I-79 where the lane closure will take place from Nov. 17, 2022.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A lane closure southbound on I-79 in Marion County is expected to create major delays beginning next week.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, a lane of I-79 southbound from mile marker 132, South Fairmont, to mile marker 133, Kingmont, will be closed beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7.

The lane will be closed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day through Friday, Aug. 11. as crews continue work on the new Tygart River Bridge, officials say.

Officials say major delays are expected, and drivers are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

