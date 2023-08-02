Man fires gun while officer stands outside home, police say

Wendell Johnson
Wendell Johnson(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CASS, W.Va (WDTV) - A man in Pocahontas County has been charged after officers say he fired a gun inside a home while an officer was standing at the front door.

Officers went to a home in Pocahontas County to speak with 54-year-old Wendell Johnson, of Cass, about an arrest warrant from Pocahontas County Magistrate Court on Monday, July 31, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers say they knocked on the front door three times, and Johnson fired a gun from inside the home in an unknown direction.

Court documents say other law enforcement officers responded, and Johnson was taken into custody shortly thereafter.

Johnson has been charged with wanton endangerment. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $21,000 bond.

