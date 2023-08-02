Man taken to hospital after hit by train

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after being hit by a train, according to the Charleston Police Department.

The incident happened in the 2700 block of Chesterfield Avenue.

According to officers, the man was taken to the hospital with significant injuries.

Police say the man was walking on the train tracks when he was hit.

Charleston Police began investigating after receiving the call around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Further information has not been released.

