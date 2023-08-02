Ronald E. Kirby, 78, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at the Unitec Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg, WV, on July 22, 1945, a son of the late Claridon and Fanchion Larimar Kirby. He was married on December 18, 1981, to his wife of 41 years, Trena Rae Cistaro Kirby, who resides at their home in Clarksburg. Mr. Kirby is also survived by one son, David R. Kirby (Tonya) of Clarksburg; one daughter Melinda K. Hawkins of Fredrick, MD; two stepsons, Jason E. Webber of Clarksburg, and Tracy M. Webber (JoLeigh) of Clarksburg; 11 grandchildren, Alexis Patrick (Matt), Alex Kirby (Hallie), Ali Kirby, Caitlin Cadiz (Santino), Brandon Vesper (Jen), Zach Curotz (Nikki), Justin Webber (Caira), Sammy Webber, Cameron Webber (Trinity), Jacob Webber, and Piper Webber,13 great grandchildren, Bentlee, Ana Grace, Emma, Elsie, Pailyan, Oakland, Presley, Tristin, Freya, Kai, Rory, Tucker, and Charlie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Dennis Kirby. Mr. Kirby retired in 1980 as an Officer from the Clarksburg City Police and was a retired Private Investigator. He was a member of the Clarksburg Masonic Lodge, a 32-degree Scottish Rite Mason, and a member of the Nemisis Temple Shrine of Parkersburg. Ronald will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Per Mr. Kirby’s wishes, there will be no visitation or service and he will be cremated. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.