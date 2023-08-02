Ronald E. Kirby

Mary Alice Lowther
Mary Alice Lowther(WDTV Placeholder)
By Master Control
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ronald E. Kirby, 78, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at the Unitec Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg, WV, on July 22, 1945, a son of the late Claridon and Fanchion Larimar Kirby. He was married on December 18, 1981, to his wife of 41 years, Trena Rae Cistaro Kirby, who resides at their home in Clarksburg. Mr. Kirby is also survived by one son, David R. Kirby (Tonya) of Clarksburg; one daughter Melinda K. Hawkins of Fredrick, MD; two stepsons, Jason E. Webber of Clarksburg, and Tracy M. Webber (JoLeigh)  of Clarksburg; 11 grandchildren, Alexis Patrick (Matt), Alex Kirby (Hallie), Ali Kirby, Caitlin Cadiz (Santino), Brandon Vesper (Jen), Zach Curotz (Nikki), Justin Webber (Caira), Sammy Webber, Cameron Webber (Trinity), Jacob Webber, and Piper Webber,13 great grandchildren, Bentlee, Ana Grace, Emma, Elsie, Pailyan, Oakland, Presley, Tristin, Freya, Kai, Rory, Tucker, and Charlie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Dennis Kirby. Mr. Kirby retired in 1980 as an Officer from the Clarksburg City Police and was a retired Private Investigator. He was a member of the Clarksburg Masonic Lodge, a 32-degree Scottish Rite Mason, and a member of the Nemisis Temple Shrine of Parkersburg. Ronald will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Per Mr. Kirby’s wishes, there will be no visitation or service and he will be cremated. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s disheartening’: Former AB student scrambles to figure out next steps for degree
File photo of Country Roads Grill in Bridgeport from a Tasty Tuesday segment in March 2019.
Bridgeport restaurant permanently closes
The Boone County sheriff says a missing 41-year-old man was found dead Monday afternoon.
Missing Boone County man found dead
The West Virginia State Police say 28-year-old Derick Stevens was killed on the scene, but the...
WVSP: Man killed in head-on car crash, several juveniles taken to hospital
File photo of downtown Buckhannon
Mexican restaurant in Buckhannon announces closure

Latest News

Emma K. Mallow Phillips
Emma K. Mallow Phillips
Betty Joan Helmick
Betty Joan Helmick
Cody William Morrison
Cody William Morrison
Mabelean Alice Smith Orsburn
Mabelean Alice Smith Orsburn