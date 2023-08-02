Ruby Movie Series to begin this fall in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Morgantown Arts and Cultural Development Department is introducing the Ruby Movie Series.

The Ruby Movie Series will feature free movie screenings on Sunday nights at the Ruby Amphitheater in Hazel Ruby McQuain Park.

Officials say screenings will begin on Sept. 10 and end on Oct. 29.

Each week, two movies will be featured. The first showing will feature a PG, family-friendly movie, that starts at 5 p.m. The second feature, which will start at 7 p.m., will be oriented toward an adult audience.

The following is the schedule of movies and their dates:

September 10 5 p.m. - Lightyear (PG) 7 p.m. - Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13)

September 17 5 p.m. - Strange World (PG) 7 p.m. - Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (PG-13)

September 24 5 p.m. - The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG) 7 p.m. - Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (PG-13)

October 8 5 p.m. - The Bad Guys (PG) 7 p.m. - Fast X (PG-13)

October 15 5 p.m. - Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG) 7 p.m. - The Flash (PG-13)

October 22 5 p.m. - The Lego Batman Movie (PG) 7 p.m. - The Batman (PG-13)

October 29 5 p.m. - Monster House (PG) 7 p.m. - The Rocky Horror Picture Show (R)



For showings on Oct. 29, attendees are encouraged show up and watch the movies in Halloween costumes.

“We have been wanting to offer a free outdoor movie series to the community for a while now,” said Arts and Cultural Development Director, Vincent Kitch. “The Ruby Amphitheater provides the perfect space to relax down by the river with friends and family and watch a great movie.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring snacks, drinks, and blankets.

All movies and dates are subject to change.

